Green Cove Springs mandates masks in city buildings

Face masks must be worn when entering any Green Cove Springs city buildings, including City Hall, Public Works Administrative Building and the Green Cove Springs Police Department, effective immediately.

“We enacted this city policy change in light of the increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Florida, as well as a concern for the health of staff, the public, and their loved ones,” City Manager Steve Kennedy said.

Hand sanitizer and disposable face masks will be available in every lobby area for those that do not have a face mask when entering a city building. Mandatory mask notices and availability of masks and hand sanitizer will be placed on all entrances and doors to lobby areas of city buildings.

This policy change also applies to employees Staff are required to wear a face mask once entering a city building, while walking to and from staff common areas and offices and while assisting the public.

Contact Communications Coordinator Tiffanie Reynolds for any questions concerning this policy change at 904-297-7046 or treynolds@greencovesprings.com.