Walmart will start requiring all customers to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Walmart will soon require all customers to wear masks.

The mask requirement will go into effect starting next week, according to CNN Business.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release Wednesday obtained by CNN.

The move comes after other businesses made the mandatory face mask requirement, such as Starbucks and Best Buy.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the company said.

Walmart is currently selling face masks on its website.