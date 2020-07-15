89ºF

Walmart will start requiring all customers to wear masks

Company will require all shoppers to wear face covering starting Monday, July 20

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, Joel Porro and Lizz Hernandez wear gloves and protective masks as they put bags in the trunk of their car after shopping at Walmart Supercenter in Miami. On Friday, April 10, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, Walmart is adopting a staggered shopping schedule based on age. Walmart is offering special hours for seniors but has not designated times for people to shop by age group. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (David Santaigo / Miami Herald)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Walmart will soon require all customers to wear masks.

The mask requirement will go into effect starting next week, according to CNN Business.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release Wednesday obtained by CNN.

The move comes after other businesses made the mandatory face mask requirement, such as Starbucks and Best Buy.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the company said.

Walmart is currently selling face masks on its website.

