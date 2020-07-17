Edward Waters College paying balances of eligible returning students in fall & spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. A. Zachary Faison, the president of Edward Waters College, announced Friday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will be helping students financially during the upcoming school year.

The college has committed to paying financial balances of eligible returning students during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. That includes helping with tuition and fees, room and board, as well as activity fees.

“I have a little over 700 students that are eligible to return that were enrolled at our institution,” Faison said in his announcement. “We are going to provide all the financial support that you need to be able to come back and enroll and continue your program of study here at Edward Waters College.”

To be eligible, Faison said students must have been a full time student and they must register full time for the fall semester. They must also fill out a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students can also apply for the Parent Plus loan.

“Don’t worry about a balance. We’re clearing the balance. We’re paying the balance off,” Faison said.

Classes during the upcoming school year begin Aug 17. The college is offering online exclusive classes, in-person classes and a hybrid option. Registration will continue through August, and students can apply online or contact the director of admissions at 904-470-8202.