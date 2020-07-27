Pickup crashes into gas station in failed attempt to steal ATM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clerks at the Speedway gas station on University Boulevard in Arlington said a pickup truck with the gate down backed through the glass front doors about 4:20 a.m. and tried to steal the ATM, but couldn’t move it because it was too heavy.

The potential crooks parked the truck next door and ran off before the police arrived, leaving a scratched and dented pickup behind. No one was hurt.

Speedway surveillance cameras recorded the incident and that video is being reviewed by police.

A man who lived nearby describes what a witness told him.

“She said a guy she heard the noise and the guy had his tail bed down of his truck and he backed it right through window destroyed the whole window and all that stuff,” Gary Reagor said.

Clerks are cleaning up the broken glass and the store remained closed at 9 a.m. The gas pumps had reopened.

The pickup was hauled away as evidence.