Surfer bit on foot by shark in Volusia County, suffers non-life-threatening injuries

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old surfer was bit by a shark in New Smyrna Beach Friday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The Sanford woman was on her surfboard in chest deep water around 5 p.m. when a shark chomped on her foot, according to Capt. Tamra Malphurs. She did not see the shark.

The bite marks the fourth in Volusia County this year, Malphurs said.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

An 11-year-old boy was bit on the foot a week earlier by a shark in New Smyrna Beach.