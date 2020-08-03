Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-295 at Southside Connector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon on I-295 involving a pickup truck and SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a truck was traveling south on the interstate near the Southside Connector when, for unknown reasons, an SUV traveling north on the interstate crossed through a median and into the southbound lanes.

According to FHP, the SUV and the pickup truck collided. The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital and later died.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, was said to have minor injuries.

Neither of the two drivers were identified by troopers.