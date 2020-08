JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire Thursday night in Jacksonville’s Durkeeville neighborhood.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, one person was rescued. The apartment complex is on Palafox Street just north of Kings Road.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Some neighbors lent a helping hand, too, making sure everyone got out safe.

The fire was brought under control within a few minutes. The American Red Cross was called to assist.