Jacksonville police respond to reported crime, man dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to a business Friday afternoon to investigate a reported felony.

Police were called to a collision center on Beach Boulevard just east of Kernan Boulevard. Circumstances surrounding the investigation were not immediately clear, but the felony was not said to be a violent crime.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers found a suspect and determined his condition required medical treatment. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called, and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died, investigators said.

The man was not identified.