Man shot in Woodland Acres neighborhood, unidentified shooter fled on motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Jasper Avenue, in Jacksonville’s Woodland Acres neighborhood Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the home around 11:30 p.m. Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot to his leg. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital. JSO described his injuries as being non-life-threatening.

Initial investigation revealed that at least one other person saw the shooting occur. Police say that witness is cooperating. The Sheriff’s office says several other known individuals were also inside the residence at the time of the incident. According to Police, an argument led the unidentified suspect to shoot the victim. That suspect fled from the scene on a motorcycle before officers arrived. JSO did not release the make or model of that vehicle.

Violent Crimes detectives are investigating and actively working to identify the suspected shooter.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to either call JSO’s non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500, or to email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-845-TIPS (8477).