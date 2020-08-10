FPL: Solar projects bringing clean energy & jobs to Northeast Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Construction is underway on five new solar projects across Northeast Florida. These projects are expected to bring not only clean energy but jobs at a time when unemployment has hit record highs during the pandemic.

The newest project in this region is in St. Johns County. Located south of Elkton off State Road 207, this project is anticipated to bring some 200 permanent jobs to the area, according to Florida Power & Light.

Other solar farms are being built in Baker, Clay, Nassau and Union counties. Combined, they’re expected to add an additional 500 permanent jobs. The company expects it will also create opportunities for 1,200 workers at the peak of construction.

The solar projects are part of the power company’s 30-by-30 plan to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030. Construction of the solar projects in Northeast Florida is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Getting these projects underway during the COVID-19 pandemic has created some unique challenges. Because of that, the company is working with contractors to make sure they’re following social distancing guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are committed to growing solar,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said, adding that the goal is to “ensure that our children and grandchildren benefit from a clean and affordable future for generations to come.”