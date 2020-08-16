Shooting on N Edgewood Ave, following gas station argument

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was shot at 1000 North Edgewood Avenue, following a car crash between two arguing individuals, late Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. That person was taken to a nearby hospital. According to investigators, the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument that took place at a nearby gas station. The parties involved quickly sped away from that location in their vehicles. Shortly after, JSO says a car crash did take place on North Edgewood Avenue, which led to shots being fired.

At this time, officers believe everyone involved has been detained. There are no known suspects outstanding. However, detectives will still assess and complete this investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed these events or may have information that could help investigators, to either contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).