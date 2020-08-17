Man shot near Phoenix neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Sanctuary Walk apartment complex, located near the Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville’s northside.

JSO says at least two male suspects were involved in the shooting, but believe there could be more suspects.

Officers responded to shots fired at 6:35 p.m. at the 600 block of E 21st St. on Saturday, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

Officers say they suspects got away in what they believe was a black 4-door car.

JSO says there was no argument or communication between the individuals, and that the shots were random.

Neighbors in the complex told News4JAX reporter, Marilyn Parker that they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots. They added that shootings do not normally happen inside this complex.

We will continue to follow this story and update with new information as soon as we know more.