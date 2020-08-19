Lynn Haven mayor arrested in Jacksonville on charges stemming from Hurricane Michael cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mayor of Lynn Haven, a city just north of Panama City, was arrested at her residence in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the FBI.

Margo Anderson, 65, who is the Lynn Haven mayor, and Joseph Adam Albrittion, 33, the Lynn Haven city attorney, have been indicted on conspiring to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud, substantive counts of wire fraud, honest services fraud, and theft concerning federal programs, the FBI said.

Anderson is also charged with making false statements to FBI agents. Albritton is charged with submitting a false invoice to an insurance company for hurricane debris removal from his residence.

An FBI spokesperson told News4Jax that Anderson made a court appearance Wednesday afternoon and is out on bond.

According to the FBI, if convicted, both Anderson and Albritton face prison terms of up to 20 years for the fraud charges and 10 years for theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Anderson could be sentenced to an additional five year term if convicted for making false statements to federal agents and Albritton faces a maximum of 20 years for submitting a false invoice to an insurance company.