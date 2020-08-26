Investigators search for 2 men who dropped off 69-year-old crash victim at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men dropped off a 69-year-old woman believed to be the victim of a car crash.

After the woman died, investigators are now looking for the men who left without giving any information about what happened.

JSO said the woman was dropped off around 9 p.m. on Aug. 22 at a Jacksonville hospital, though investigators declined to say which hospital.

The men were driving a silver or gray SUV, JSO said, and did not stay or provide information regarding the location of the suspected crash.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal traffic crash is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.