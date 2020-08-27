Daily’s Place amphitheater to hold first live event since pandemic started

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Elite Wrestling is coming to Daily’s Place Thursday night with a limited live audience.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared pro-wrestling essential back in April and the River City has become a hot spot for the sport.

Ready to see some body slams?! @AEWrestling is coming to @dailysplace TONIGHT w/ limited LIVE audience for 1st time in months! Capacity capped at 10%, about 500 ppl, masks required. All tickets are mobile & can be purchased on website or Ticketmaster. No box office sales. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/2ginZ72uv4 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) August 27, 2020

That won’t be the case this year. Capacity is capped at 10%, which is about 500 people and masks are required.

AEW shared this video on social media with body slams promoting tonight’s events. It will be the first time in months, pro-wrestling will hold a live event with an audience in Jacksonville.

For the FIRST TIME EVER on Dynamite - We will see a TABLES MATCH between @SammyGuevara & @MATTHARDYBRAND.

This will be a match you won't want to miss!



Watch #AEWDynamite on the special day of THURSDAY AUG 27th on @TNTDrama at 8/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/Bl02fcDLFn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 27, 2020

To bring the energy of a live audience back to shows, while following local regulations and CDC guidelines, the AEW said:

A select number of physically distanced seating pods are available in groups of two, three, four and six

For Thursday's live show, a maximum crowd of 10-percent is allowed. If safety protocols are followed, the following live shows will allow 15% maximum capacity

Face coverings are required, and guest must socially distance from those not in their group

If you have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed -- stay home

Industrial fans have been added for air circulation

All tickets will be mobile and can be purchased on its website ( AEWTIX.COM ) or Ticketmaster. There will not be any box office sales.

Daily's Place is transitioning to cashless payments and mobile ordering

While it will look different tonight, AEW President Tony Kahn said:

“With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person. We can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.”

Those attending the live show tonight at 7:30 p.m. will get a temperature screening. Hand sanitizers will be available.