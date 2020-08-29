77ºF

CARES funding still available for Columbia County residents

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners approved $2 million to aid Columbia County residents that are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

And some of that money is still available for residents.

Households may receive up to $3,000 to pay for rent, mortgage, phone, cable, internet, or electric expenses. The program is managed in partnership with the United Way of Suwannee Valley and Catholic Charities of Lake City.

A few tips to apply for CARES assistance:

  • Ensure your residence address is located in Columbia County.
  • Complete the online application in its entirety. Incomplete applications will be returned via email.
  • Applications cannot be completed over the phone. Citizens must complete the application online. Citizens that do not have access to the internet may utilize a computer at the Downtown Library located at 308 NW Columbia Ave, Lake City, FL 32055.
  • A case manager from United Way or Catholic Charities will contact applicants once the submission is processed.

To apply for assistance, visit  https://unitedwsv.org/cares-act/ and complete an application. Call 386-752-5604 with questions.

