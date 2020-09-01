JSO searching for missing 23-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 23-year-old girl who suffers from a brain injury.

Brittany Palmer was reported missing and was last seen on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the area of Baldwin Street and Barber Street.

Palmer is said to have brown eyes and black hair with gold tips. She was last seen wearing a burgundy top with gray pants.

Police said she walks with the assistance of a walker or cane.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Brittany Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.