Still possible for Florida’s class of ’20 to earn Bright Futures Scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Tuesday giving Florida graduates until Dec. 1 to earn the minimum qualifying SAT or ACT score needed to obtain a Bright Futures Scholarship.

The deadline applies to students who graduated during the 2019-20 school year.

The governor’s order made note that in some cases, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring and summer administrations of the ACT and SAT tests were cancelled, limited in availability or not offered, impacting the ability of some seniors to qualify. It states that in many instances tests were cancelled or reached capacity.

The order was issued with immediate effect.