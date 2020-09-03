Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife, 2 daughters recovering from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Speaking Wednesday to his followers on Instagram, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he and some of his family members have been battling the coronavirus.

Johnson said it’s something he’s been dealing with for the past “two-and-a-half to three weeks.”

“My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself -- we have all tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said.

The Rock called it a “real kick in the gut,” but went on to say that the family is “on the other side” and “no longer contagious.”

Here is the video posted to Instagram: