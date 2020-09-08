All Glynn County students to receive breakfast, lunch at no charge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – All students in the Glynn County School System will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge, effective immediately, the school district announced Tuesday.

According to the school district, all students will receive the meals regardless of the child’s current free/reduced eligibility.

Meals purchased since Sept. 1 will be credited to the child’s SchoolCafé account, according to the school district.

Any previous balances accumulated from previous years or from between Aug. 20-31 of this year, as well as any a-la-carte items purchased, will still be on the accounts, the school district said.

Although meals will be offered to all students at no charge through as late as Dec. 31, the school district said it’s important that all parents complete the 2020-21 free and reduced meal application before the end of October. Log in to your child’s SchoolCafé account to complete the application or visit https://www.schoolcafe.com/GlynnCounty.

If you need assistance or would like a paper application, please call the school district’s free and reduced specialist at 912-267-4100 ext. 1351.