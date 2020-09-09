330 Duval students, staff asked to quarantine so far this school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that a total of 330 students and staff have needed to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

A district spokeswoman said the students and employees that needed to quarantine were based on the outcome of contact tracing investigations by the Department of Health and include cases from the beginning of the school year on Aug. 20 until Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 33 positive coronavirus tests have been reported within the school district, according to a DCPS dashboard.

No school has reported more than two cases and most of the cases are at elementary schools.