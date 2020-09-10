14-year-old girl missing from Hastings in St. Johns County

HASTINGS, Fla. – Kyleigh Clark, 14, is missing from Hastings after she didn’t come home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Clark was last seen getting off her bus stop in Flagler Estates. She’s 5′9″ and was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes, and black Vans shoes.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is operating under the belief the girl is a runaway, but the family doesn’t agree. Clark’s mother said her daughter always comes straight home when she gets off of the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or call 911.

The family is offering a $2K reward for information on her whereabouts.