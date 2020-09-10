Preschool in Ware County closes after staff member tests positive

Daffodil Preschool Center in Ware County announced Wednesday it would be temporarily closing due to “widespread exposure to a staff member” who tested positive for COVID-19.

The preschool will be closed to all students and staff on Thursday and Friday, Ware County School announced on Facebook. It said the school will receive a deep cleaning before it’s planned reopening on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available. Ware County Schools said it would release more info on Facebook as it became known.