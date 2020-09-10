78ºF

Preschool in Ware County closes after staff member tests positive

News4Jax staff

Daffodil Preschool Center in Ware County announced Wednesday it would be temporarily closing due to “widespread exposure to a staff member” who tested positive for COVID-19.

The preschool will be closed to all students and staff on Thursday and Friday, Ware County School announced on Facebook. It said the school will receive a deep cleaning before it’s planned reopening on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available. Ware County Schools said it would release more info on Facebook as it became known.

