Restaurants, bars in Jax Beach-area to soon serve alcohol for longer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – If you’re someone who frequents the restaurants and bars at the beaches, you’ll soon be allowed to enjoy a drink at your favorite spot for a bit longer.

Beginning Monday, alcohol will be served at restaurants and bars in the area until 2 a.m. instead of midnight. The decision comes as the state announces all bars in Florida will be able to reopen Monday to serve customers alcohol on-site at 50% capacity.

Owners are relieved because many have taken a hit during the pandemic. Many of them had to get food licenses just to stay open.

But the rules for social distancing guidelines and face masks haven’t changed.

News4Jax in June reported that some Jacksonville Beach bars and restaurants closed after customers and staff tested positive, shortly after bars and restaurants were told they could partially reopen for on-site service. Many spots closed for deep cleanings.

Eventually, the state put restrictions back in place for bars due to widespread noncompliance with coronavirus safety guidelines throughout Florida.

With the return of on-site alcohol service, some infection prevention experts say the 50% capacity may not be enough to keep people safe.

“I would recommend they start a little bit less than what the state is asking for so they can get their feet wet, make sure all their policy and things they are doing are going to go well before going up to 50% capacity,” said Chad Neilsen with UF Health.

The additional two hours to serve alcohol at restaurants and bars will apply to spots in Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune beaches.

Inside Island Girl Cigar and Wine Lounge in Neptune Beach, managers say it won’t be a problem managing the crowds.

Ashley Ackerman, the general manager, said this will be a break for all bars.

“I’m excited for everybody to be back open and get their doors rolling again," Ackerman said. "I know for places like Pete’s and some of the places down in Jax Beach it’s been a really rough few months for everybody.

We asked if Ackerman had any concerns with the bars being open longer.

“Not particularly, no,” she said. "That extra couple of hours can really make a big difference in the night for the store. If they want to keep the bars open and continue to come out they have to follow the rules.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned changes to the executive order allowing alcohol to-go sales for restaurants. He wants it to be a permanent.

On Thursday, he said he will keep the policy while the order is in place, but it’s up to legislators to change the state law, which DeSantis said he thinks won’t be a problem, because these businesses need all the help they can get.