Hobby Lobby raising its minimum wage to $17

Next month, all full-time Hobby Lobby employees who earn an hourly wage will make at least $17 an hour.

The retail chain announced Monday that the change would take place beginning Oct. 1.

The company most recently raised its minimum hourly wage in 2014 to $15 for full-time hourly employees.

The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.”

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

Hobby Lobby has locations in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

