83ºF

Local News

Hobby Lobby raising its minimum wage to $17

Full-time employees would have a minimum $35,360 salary

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hobby Lobby, Work
Hobby Lobby -- "Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles," reads the mission statement of this privately held chain of more than 450 arts and crafts stores. "We believe that it is by God's grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured."
Hobby Lobby -- "Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles," reads the mission statement of this privately held chain of more than 450 arts and crafts stores. "We believe that it is by God's grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured." (DangApricot via Wikimedia Commons)

Next month, all full-time Hobby Lobby employees who earn an hourly wage will make at least $17 an hour.

The retail chain announced Monday that the change would take place beginning Oct. 1.

The company most recently raised its minimum hourly wage in 2014 to $15 for full-time hourly employees.

The federally established minimum wage is currently $7.25.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.”

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

Hobby Lobby has locations in Jacksonville and St. Johns County.

Click here to find a store near you.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: