Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of possessing child porn

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – An employee of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on charges including possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Additionally, Monica Mae Green, 45, is facing charges of transmission of material harmful to a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

According to police, Green has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office in its communications center since January 2015 and she was on administrative leave at the time of her arrest.

The Police Department said it began investigating when a friend of Green informed her supervisors of an inappropriate relationship between Green and a 17-year-old boy. That person, the Police Department said, had reason to believe Green and the boy “had been exchanging sexually explicit text messages and photographs for a substantial amount of time.”

The news release said that during the investigation, Green Cove Springs Police Department detectives obtained statements and evidence to secure an arrest warrant. None of those statements were included in the news release.