Beachgoers report erosion following nor’easter

The nor’easter that began over the weekend left an impact on several Jacksonville-area beaches.

St. Johns County said all of its beaches were impacted in some way by the nor’easter. It caused beach erosion at some of its county beaches. The county said there was an overwash over old A1A in Summer Haven.

At Little Talbot Island State Park in Duval County, several visitors told News4Jax they noticed beach erosion and debris from the nor’easter.

Terri and Chris Mead visit the state park several times a month. This week, they noticed one of the boardwalk entrances was closed.

“It’s taken at least 6 feet of sand off the dune side. That’s all gone. That’s why you can’t go in this entrance.,” explained Chris Mead.

“You used to be able to walk off this entrance right onto the beach, and now that entrance is over your head. You can walk underneath,” added Terri Mead.

Bradley Pinto, who spent Wednesday afternoon surfing, said he noticed more debris than last week.

“Just this weekend, everything was fine then once the waves started pushing in, it washed out all the sand. There’s trees all over the beach, all kinds of debris everywhere,” Pinto said.

There are several beach access points at the park that remain open.