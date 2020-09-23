Flagler College says alumni, donor database was target of ransomware attack

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flagler College alerted its community Wednesday that a database that stores information on alumni, donors and friends had been the target of a ransomware attack.

In an email from the college’s vice president of Institutional Advancement said Blackbaud, a third-party service provider that creates software for colleges and nonprofits across the country, informed Flagler College that there had been a security incident.

The ransomware attack involved Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge database, which Flagler College said it uses to store some information.

The college said Blackbaud detected and stopped the attack, but some unencrypted information, like names, addresses and phone numbers, was exposed to the hackers.

Flagler College said no credit card information, bank account information, Social Security numbers or academic records were compromised in the attack.

Blackbaud told Flagler College it believes it has retrieved the stolen data and has made changes to protect the data from any future attacks.

“But we recommend you remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity or suspected identity theft to the proper law enforcement authorities,” the college said in an email to the Flagler College community.

Flagler said out of an abundance of caution it did a separate investigation of the incident with a cybersecurity firm to check on Blackbaud’s investigation process.

“We take your privacy very seriously at Flagler College, and we are exploring all options to ensure this type of breach does not happen again, including revisiting our relationship with Blackbaud,” Flagler College said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Jay P. Kelly, director of advancement services, at 904-819-6477 or JKelly@flagler.edu.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as necessary,” Flagler College said.