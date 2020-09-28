Callahan mom accused of leaving children in filthy home to visit boyfriend

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Callahan mother is facing three charges of child neglect after Nassau County deputies said she left the home and crashed her car.

According to an arrest report, Stephanie Mann, 30, was intoxicated when she crashed her car Saturday night on Old Dixie Highway.

The report states that Mann abandoned her three children in a filthy home so that she could visit her boyfriend in the middle of the night after she became upset with him.

When a deputy learned Mann had left her children at home, the arrest report states, the deputy showed up at the house, which smelled of cat urine and animal feces. The deputy noted in the report that there were overflowing cat liter boxes on the kitchen floor, trash and empty beer bottles throughout the house along with cockroaches.

The deputy also found two dogs, three cats, a guinea pig and a python snake inside the home.

According to the arrest report, the children were removed from the home and allowed to stay with Mann’s friend.

In addition to child neglect charges, Mann was also charged with DUI and DUI resulting in property damage.

Mann was held in the Nassau County jail on a $24,000 bond.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.