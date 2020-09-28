‘Wake Up Everybody’ Caravan Campaign pushing voters to complete census

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville City Council members have a three-day campaign to encourage people to register to vote and fill out the 2020 census.

It’s called the “Wake Up Everybody” Caravan Campaign. A federal judge ruled that counting for the 2020 census can continue through the end of October.

The information collected through the census helps allocate funding and other resources to states for things like schools, new roads and childcare programs. It also impacts legislative representation in each district.

As of Monday morning, census data showed a little more than 96% of people in Florida have been counted. Looking at all 50 states, that’s in the bottom 10. More than 63% statewide self-responded, which means they completed the census online, by mail or phone.

Of those who self responded, 67% have replied in Duval County, 69% in Clay, 63% in Nassau and 72% in St. Johns.

census workers have reached more than 88% of people who didn’t self-respond in the Jacksonville area/

To respond to the census, you just have to answer a brief questionnaire about yourself. You can do it by phone, mail or online at my2020census.gov.