Man stabbed at San Jose apartments in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man found with multiple stab wounds Thursday morning was hospitalized in critical condition according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the Kings Trail Apartments on Old Kings Road about 8:40 a.m. The man was found in a field area of the complex with stab wounds in the upper and lower chest.

Police said they had not found any witnesses and had no suspect information.

“There is no immediate danger to the public, but we ask that you remain vigilant,” said the information released by JSO.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.