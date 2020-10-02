Holiday-holics rejoice! St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin early this year

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 27th annual Nights of Lights will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district early this year.

The City of St. Augustine said the tradition will begin on Nov. 14.

St. Augustine City Commission passed Resolution 2020-26, allowing the event to begin even earlier than last year.

Nights of Lights 2020 Update:

St. Augustine City Commission has passed Resolution 2020-26, allowing for Nights of Lights to begin early this year, on November 14!

#CityStAug #NightsOfLights pic.twitter.com/DxksJK5Av9 — City of St. Augustine (@CityStAug) October 2, 2020

We will update this article when more infroamrion becomes available.