Holiday-holics rejoice! St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin early this year

'Tis the season!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Nights of Lights to begin early this year, on November 14!

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 27th annual Nights of Lights will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district early this year.

The City of St. Augustine said the tradition will begin on Nov. 14.

St. Augustine City Commission passed Resolution 2020-26, allowing the event to begin even earlier than last year.

We will update this article when more infroamrion becomes available.

About the Author: