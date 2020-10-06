73ºF

Multi-car wreck shuts down US-301 at County Road 218 in Clay County

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

At least one person has died in an early morning wreck on US-301 south of County Road 218 in Clay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said multiple vehicles are involved. A caller into the News4Jax newsroom reported seeing as many as 5 mangled vehicles as she drove past.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Both directions of US-301 were shut down for some time. At last check at 7:20, only the southbound direction was closed.

Drivers are being diverted onto County Road 218. Major back-ups are visible as drivers attempt to take the alternate.

Crash investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash, but roads in the area were slick from rain overnight.

