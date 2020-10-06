State Attorney releases video in 3 Jacksonville police shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday released body camera videos that revealed more details about three police shootings that happened within the last year in Jacksonville.

One of the videos released shows the scene of a police shootout on Interstate 10 with murder suspect Leroy Edwards Jr.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Edwards is charged second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the shooting of two people at the Pilot Travel Center on U.S. 301 in December of 2019. Investigators called the shooting a case of workplace violence. They said the suspect and the victim worked together at Rinaudo Enterprises, a trucking company.

The State Attorney’s Office also released a video showing the November 2019 shooting of wanted burglary suspect Timothy Lagonia and the shooting in April of Kyon Wilkes, who police chased after spotting him driving the wrong way on the Arlington Expressway.

Lagonia, 35, was shot and critically wounded by Officer R.A. Lind on Hawthorne Street. Police were called to the home to check on a suspicious person and found Lagonia, who was wanted in a recent burglary.

Investigators said Lagonia ran, was tasered and fell down, but was not subdued. According to police, another officer approaching him also fell down, and when Lagonia pulled a knife, Lind fired three shots. Lagonia was hospitalized in critical condition.

Wilkes, 24, was shot and wounded on Playa Way. It happened, investigators said, after a police pursuit that started when Wilkes was spotted driving the wrong way on Arlington Expressway. According to police, when he got out of the car, he had a gun in hand, and Officer J.R. Matthews fired.

All three of the men involved in the police shootings survived and each of the shootings has been ruled justified by the State Attorney’s Office.

News4Jax is working to review the videos and will update this story throughout the day.