City moving COVID-19 testing from Legends Center to nearby location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking for free walk-up testing for COVID-19 in Northwest Jacksonville, you’ll need to try a new site, starting Monday.

The testing site at the Legends Center will temporarily relocate to the Lincoln Villa Senior Center at 7866 New Kings Road, 32219. That’s about a mile away from the current site.

Hours of operation will remain 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

The temporary move is being made to thoroughly sanitize and prepare the Legends Center for its use as an early voting station, the city said.

Testing will resume at the Legends Center, but the city hasn’t yet determined when it will move back.

For information about all testing locations in Duval County, visit JaxReady.com/COVIDTesting.