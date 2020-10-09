Clay County looking for missing Middleburg woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night it was working to track down a missing 23-year-old Middleburg woman, who suffers from a “mental disability.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Katrina Daly was last seen Wednesday. Investigators said she might be in the company of a man named Kenny (both pictured above).

The Sheriff’s Office said it wants to speak with Daly to check on her well-being. She’s 5-feet 2-inches in height and weighs 130 pounds.

If seen, call deputies at 904-264-6512.