Jacksonville police search for missing 63-year-old man last seen in mid-September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen in mid-September, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

On Sept. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to the area of Arlington Expressway and Seabrook Parkway in reference to a report of a missing person. Police said they learned Roberto Monzon was last seen Sept. 15.

Police said they were told Monzon is diagnosed with schizophrenia and is able to care for himself. He’s described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and having brown eyes and gray hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit has attempted to locate him, however, efforts have been unsuccessful. We are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Anyone who has seen Monzon or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.