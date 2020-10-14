Rapid testing for COVID-19 now offered at Regency site in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state’s testing site located at Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville now provides rapid testing for COVID-19, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

Results are available within one hour and will be provided by text or email to the patient. Anyone who tests negative with the BinaxNOWTM COVID-19 antigen test but is symptomatic for COVID-19 can receive a PCR COVID-19 test. PCR COVID-19 test results are expected to be returned within 24 to 48 hours to the patient.

The drive-thru site at 9501 Arlington Expressway is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Online registration and appointments are available at https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl.

Here’s what else you need to know: