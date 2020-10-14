St. Johns County residents: Clock ticking to apply for COVID-19 financial aid

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The deadline to submit applications for the St. Johns County CARES Residents Assistance program is 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The program provides up to $5,000 in funding per household to assist residents who are recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19 with mortgage or rent, utilities, cellphone bills, and internet bills.

Eligible St. Johns County residents are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to ensure the application process is complete prior to the deadline.

For grant criteria, applications, and more information related to the St. Johns County CARES Residents Assistance Program, visit www.sjcfl.us/sjccares, call 904-209-6050, or email sjccares@sjcfl.us.