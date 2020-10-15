MOSH announces plans for new museum at Shipyards property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) announced plans to build a new museum at the Shipyards property on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville, a release said.

The new facility would replace current plans to renovate and expand the Museum’s existing building.

“As a mission-driven organization, our primary goal is to ensure our future plans align with MOSH’s value to this community — both today and in the future,” Bruce Fafard, CEO of MOSH, said. “The presentation of a new site option at the Shipyards property provides an exciting opportunity to reconsider how we will serve Northeast Florida’s citizens and visitors in the years ahead.”

Museum leaders anticipate pre-construction activity could begin in 2021.

Construction costs for the new museum will be paid with funds from the MOSH 2.0 capital campaign.

“The next iteration of MOSH will serve as a transformative center for science, innovation and humanities in Downtown," Jill Davis, Chair of the MOSH 2.0 campaign cabinet, said. "We welcome the support of businesses, philanthropists and foundations that share our passion for activating the riverfront, inspiring innovation, supporting critical workforce development and driving tourism to Downtown Jacksonville.”

