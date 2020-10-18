76ºF

Family mourning woman killed in Hastings using its grief to help others

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Brandi Brooker will killed by husband

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Brandi Brooker
Brandi Brooker (Photo provided by family)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a woman who the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said was stabbed to death by her husband Tuesday night is funneling their grief into a way to help other victims of domestic violence.

Brandi Brooker’s family said she recently left Derrek Perkins, 41, who has been charged with murder. They believe Brooker is in heaven, walking into the arms of her father who died 20 years ago.

Brooker, 35, was the mother of two girls, a 9- and 14-year-old.

The family is planning a celebration of life for her in March for her birthday but not waiting to begin advocating for victims of domestic violence.

Brooker’s aunt sent News4jax this statement:

According to the arrest report, a witness told deputies Perkins was waiting when Brooker arrived at her home in Hastings. Deputies said a woman was inside called 911 when she heard Brooker screaming “help me” multiple times while her husband was attacking her.

When Perkins was captured an hour later, deputies say he had blood on his legs.

Investigators said Perkins tried running Brooker over with his car last Friday. On Monday, Brooker took out a restraining order against him.

On Tuesday, deputies say Perkins went to her workplace and stole her wallet. That’s where he found the restraining order which had not yet been served yet. Hours later, Brooker was killed.

Family members said she tried to get away several times and no matter what she went through, she never lost her smile.

Brooker’s aunt told News4Jax their family has known the Perkins family all their lives. They wanted to share they are praying for his family, too.

Brooker’s viewing is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Broadus Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Springs.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Any additional money raised, will go toward domestic violence victims through Being Brandi’s Voice, an organization created in Brooker’s memory to provide instant help to domestic violence victims. Any money left over after the funeral will go into the organization.

Domestic violence resources

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If it’s not safe for you to call, or if you don’t feel comfortable doing so, another option for getting direct help is to use the live chat service on the National Domestic Violence’s website. his website. Chat is available 24/7.

