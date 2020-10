JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters were already in line when in-person voting sites opened in Georgia and other states, Florida election supervisors are expecting crowds Monday when early.

There are 20 early voting sites in Jacksonville open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Dozens more sites open in neighboring counties on Monday, but most end on Halloween. A few counties don’t open in-person sites until later in the week.