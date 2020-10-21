Nassau County firefighter arrested, accused of intent to view child porn

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County Fire and Rescue employee has been arrested and accused of accessing child exploitation material with the intent to view, United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced Wednesday.

Robert Arthur Ginder, 34, of Callahan now faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

According to the DOJ, law enforcement started its investigation after they gained access to a cloud platform and a group chat where users were actively involved in the distribution of images showing child exploitation.

Investigators say that when one particular user joined the group chat, numerous images and video files depicting child exploitation material were shared between various members of the group.

Homeland Security identified Ginder’s home as the source of the IP addresses that had been used by the account on the cloud platform. On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Ginder’s home and he was arrested.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.