Farm Share partners up to hold recurring food bank in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – More than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

To combat this problem, Farm Share has teamed up with Children’s Home Society of Florida, and the Clay County School district to hold a monthly recurring food bank for families.

Every third Thursday for the next 8-months families in Clay County can pick up fresh produce, meat, milk, and other food items for free.

The food bank is held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wilkinson Junior High School.

It’s meant to help families in food deserts get access to quality food throughout the year.

“Especially during the time that we’re in now, many families have lost their source of income their employment. So, we’re filling that gap and that need for families,” said Rebecca Couch, Children’s Home Society of Florida.

Farm Share is able to feed more than 400 families in this community a month through this service. Regionally, it has already given away more than 5,000 meals since the start of the pandemic.

“This is our way to ensure that the families and children in our communities around that school and in this case Wilkinson Jr. High are provided those resources so they can have fuel for their minds and bodies through nutritious meals to perform better academically and just well-rounded with the entire family,” Couch said.

Any food leftover after each giveaway will be stored at the junior high school, through its kitchen shelves program. People are encouraged to show up to the giveaways early. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Here’s a full schedule of the upcoming Farm Share events:

Thursday, November 19, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 17, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 21, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

To check dates for changes, periodically check Wilkinson Jr. High’s CPS school calendar and keep an eye on its Facebook page too.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, call The Wilkinson Community’s partnership family and community engagement coordinator at 904-517-9703 or go to its website.