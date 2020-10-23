City partners with FSCJ & WIT for job readiness program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One strategy to crack down on crime was discussed Thursday by Jacksonville City Council members.

The city of Jacksonville is partnering with Florida State College at Jacksonville and Workforce Industrial Training for a job readiness and free training program.

Organizers say “Operation Boost” aims to help certain individuals.

“Individuals that are prone to recidivism. We are going to look for individuals of lower income, underemployed, unemployed, homeless, homeless vets. I’m looking to target the areas that have the highest concentration of crime and violence," said James Coleman with WIT.

Coleman says they just started reaching out to the community on social media on Thursday and people are already signing up, which he says clearly means they’re filling a need.

To find out more about Operation Boost, visit witjax.com.