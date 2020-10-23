How you can help ‘Light the Night’ for holidays at Beaches Town Center

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Beaches Town Center Agency launched its “Light the Night” campaign to raise money to put up the holiday lights display and decorations in the Beaches Town Center this year.

The annual tradition includes more than 200 trees wrapped in colorful lights along the streets from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

In years past, BTC Agency has funded the holiday lights display through various fundraisers but many of this year’s events were canceled because of the pandemic.

To donate, the Beaches Town Center Agency has come up with several ways to help. Residents can sponsor a tree for $175, purchase a virtual ornament for $50 or host a “Light the Night” Supper with a small group to fundraise.

“This is actually something that you can see on your own when the lights go up and you can enjoy them at your own leisure and it’s just a way to bring a little light to what’s been kind of a little bit of darkness this year I would say,” said Richard Arthur, BTCA Board President.

For more information, visit www.beachestowncenter.com.