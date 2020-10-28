St. Augustine police plan to begin using body cams by year end

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Police Department is working to equip its officers with body-worn cameras by December.

The topic was discussed during a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The department has signed a contract with Axon Enterprise, which is the same company the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office uses for its body cams.

Training is underway for the officers. The contract includes 60 sets of cameras and stun guns at a cost just over $150,000.

The St. Augustine Police Department expects to begin using the body cameras within the first 10 days of December.

This is a first for the Police Department. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has not added body cameras.