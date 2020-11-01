FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in 2 crashes on I-95 near Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two people were injured in two crashes Sunday morning on Interstate 95 near Old St. Augustine Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, an SUV was heading north on I-95 around 5:15 a.m. when it went off the roadway, struck the guardrail in the median, overturned and traveled onto the southbound lanes of I-95. When the SUV came to a stop, troopers said, it was blocking the left and center southbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Jacksonville man, was ejected from the vehicle and critically injured, troopers said. The Highway Patrol report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.

Shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol, a roadway maintenance truck was stopped with its arrow board activated and traffic cones in place, blocking the left and center lanes of southbound I-95, following the previous crash.

Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck heading south in the center lane of I-95 failed to slow or change lanes before striking a traffic cone and traveling into the closed-off area. Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck braked before hitting the rear of the parked roadway maintenance truck.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup truck and the passenger, both of Daytona Beach, were taken to Memorial Hospital, where the driver -- a 38-year-old man -- later died. The 27-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, troopers said.