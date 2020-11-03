2 men hospitalized after shooting in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were found shot Monday night in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood and hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A sergeant at the scene said police were called to Windle Street at about 9 p.m. Circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting were unclear.

An arrest wasn’t announced and police did not have a description of the shooter. It’s unclear if the shooter fled on foot or if that person was in a vehicle.