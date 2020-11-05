66ºF

JSO: Two officers shoot and kill man who pointed rifle at them

Brittany Muller, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and two officers are on administrative leave after a shooting late Wednesday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief T.K. Waters said two officers, G.A Taylor and M.L Mullis, were parked on East 63rd Street waiting for detectives to join them on a local gang investigation shortly after 10 p.m.

While officers were inside their vehicles, a man approached a car from the front passenger side carrying a rifle. Police said he hit the car with the butt of the gun and then pointed it at officers.

Two officers got out and fired several shots. Police said they administered first-aid to the man. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Waters said the man has not been identified.

Officer Taylor and Officer Mullis have been with JSO for three and four years, respectively. It is their first officer-involved shooting.

News4Jax will update this story as more information becomes available.

